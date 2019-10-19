Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry urges its citizens not to travel to Lebanon - SPA

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry told its citizens on Friday not to travel to Lebanon, according to state news agency (SPA), as Lebanese protests entered a second day calling for the removal of leaders they accuse of looting the economy.

The Saudi foreign ministry advised its citizens in Lebanon to be extremely cautious and to call the Saudi embassy in Beirut when needed.

(Reporting by Hesham Abdul Khalek; Editing by Howard Goller)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

