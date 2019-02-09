Saudi Arabia's al-Jubeir says crown prince did not order Khashoggi killing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir on Friday told members of U.S.-based media that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman did not order the killing of the Washington Post's Jamal Khashoggi but declined to comment on a New York Times story the prince would use "a bullet" on the journalist.

"We know that this was not an authorized operation. There was no order given to conduct this operation," al-Jubeir said.

(Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Writing by Lisa Lambert)

