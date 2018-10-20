Saudi Arabia says journalist Khashoggi died after fight in consulate

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia said on Saturday preliminary results of investigations showed U.S.-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi died in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul after a fight with people he met there, state media reported.

"The investigations are still underway and 18 Saudi nationals have been arrested," a statement from the Saudi public prosecutor said, adding Royal court adviser Saud al-Qahtani and deputy intelligence chief Ahmed Asiri have been sacked from their positions.

(Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi; editing by Grant McCool)

