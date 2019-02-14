Saudi Arabia regrets EU inclusion in dirty-money blacklist: statement

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia said it regrets the European Commission's decision to include the country in a blacklist of nations seen as posing a threat to the bloc because of lax controls against terrorism financing and money laundering, a statement published by Saudi Press Agency said early on Thursday.

"Saudi Arabia's commitment to combating money laundering and the financing of terrorism is a strategic priority and we will continue to develop and improve our regulatory and legislative frameworks to achieve this goal", the statement quoted Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan as saying.

(Reporting by Mohamed El-Sherif;; Editing by Sandra Maler)

