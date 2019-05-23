Co-presented by


Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi drone in border province

May 23, 2019

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's air defence forces in the southern border province of Najran intercepted a drone fired by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis, the kingdom's Washington embassy said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Houthis' Al Masirah TV said earlier that the group had launched a drone attack on Najran airport, targeting hangars containing two planes. There have been no reports of damage or casualties.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; writing by Stephen Kalin; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 04:05:45 IST

