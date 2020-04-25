Saudi Arabia eliminates flogging as form of punishment - document

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia eliminated flogging as a form of punishment, according to a document from the kingdom's top court seen by Reuters on Friday.

The decision will see the punishment replaced by imprisonment or fines.

"The decision is an extension of the human rights reforms introduced under the direction of King Salman and the direct supervision OF Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman," the document said.

(Reporting by Marwa Rashad, writing by Raya Jalabi)

