Saudi Arabia blocks Iran from Islamic grouping's meeting - Tehran

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has barred an Iranian delegation from an Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting in Jeddah on Monday where U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan will be discussed, the Iranian foreign ministry said.

"The government of Saudi Arabia has prevented the participation of the Iranian delegation in the meeting to examine the 'deal of the century' plan at the headquarters of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation," ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said, according to Fars news agency.

There was no immediate comment from Saudi officials.

(Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.