Bing win for Musk: Saudi, UAE investors plan to invest in SpaceX, may also invest in Twitter

A unit of Saudi Arabia’s investment fund and an Abu Dhabi-based company are preparing to engage in a multibillion-dollar funding round for Elon Musk’s SpaceX, citing individuals familiar with the talks, as per a report by The Information

According to the story, the financing round will value the rocket manufacturer at around $140 billion. This would effectively make SpaceX one of the largest privately-owned companies in the world by valuation.

According to Space Capital, SpaceX raised $2.2 billion in 2022 and $2.6 billion in 2020.

As per the report, the business and Morgan Stanley reps informed investors that Saudi Arabia’s Water and Electricity Holding business, part of the country’s national wealth fund, and the United Arab Emirates’ Alpha Dhabi are part of the financing round.

Investopedia revealed in January that SpaceX was set to collect $750 million in a new round of funding, valuing the rocket and satellite internet business at $137 billion.

Last year, SpaceX raised $2.2 billion, making it the most valued private business in the United States.

The Saudi fund’s reported investment in SpaceX is noteworthy because of an apparent dispute between Elon Musk and the director of the Public Investment Fund during Tesla’s “funding secured” debacle. Elon Musk’s text conversations with Saudi PIF Head Yasir Al-Rumayyan revealed that the Tesla CEO was dissatisfied with how the fund handled its media comments at the time.

SpaceX has recently achieved a number of significant benchmarks, and the rest of the year promises to be similarly eventful. Elon Musk announced last month that Starship, the private space company’s biggest and most ambitious rocket to date, would try an orbital launch shortly.

Other reports also suggest that certain investors may also want to invest in Twitter.

In late February, SpaceX’s tried-and-true workhorse, the Falcon 9, also landed for the 100th time in a row. This meant that SpaceX’s landing reliability had hit a level similar to the launch reliability of some of the industry’s most reliable rockets. The lack of rivalry among other space firms emphasises SpaceX’s lead in the launch industry.

SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet service is also expanding, with over 1 million active users globally in late December. Since then, Starlink has expanded to other nations, so the number of subscribers is likely to be much greater today.

SpaceX recently launched its 200th rocket, bringing the company’s Starlink satellite internet service to 1 million users.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.