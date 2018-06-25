Football world cup 2018

Saudi air defences intercept missile above Saudi capital - state media

World Reuters Jun 25, 2018 00:05:49 IST

Saudi air defences intercept missile above Saudi capital - state media

DUBAI/RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s air defence forces intercepted a ballistic missile launched by Yemen's Houthi militia over Riyadh on Sunday, state-run al-Ikhbariya television said on Sunday.

The Houthis' al-Masira television said later that rockets were aimed at Saudi defence ministry and other targets in the Saudi capital.

Reuters could not verify the report independently.

At least six loud blasts were heard and bright flashes were seen in the sky over Riyadh, and puffs of smoke were later visible above the city, a Reuters witness said. No casualties were reported immediately.

There was no immediate comment from the Saudi authorities or from the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen against the Houthi movement, which has targeted Riyadh with ballistic missiles several times in recent months.

(Reporting by Dahlia Nehme in Dubai, Stepehn Kalin in Riyadh; Editing by Andrew Bolton)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


