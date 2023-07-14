‘Sare Jahan Se Accha’ rents Paris air as Indian contingent marches at Bastille Day Parade

While a compliment of Rafale jets from the Indian Air Force (IAF) flew over the Champs-Elysees during the Bastille Day Parade, the Indian military contingent marched to the sounds of “Sare Jahan Se Accha.”

At the yearly parade commemorating the historic fall of the Bastille in 1789, the Punjab Regiment began the march, which was subsequently followed by the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Captain Aman Jagtap was in charge of the Punjab Regiment, while Commander Vrat Baghel was in charge of the Indian naval presence. Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy was in charge of the Indian Air Force team.

As the event's Guest of Honour, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accepted the salute from the contingent representing the Indian armed forces.

In a moment to savour for India, the IAF Rafales streaked the skies over Champs-Elysees, leaving the audience in awe.

French President Emmanuel Macron, First Lady Brigitte Macron, topped the dignitaries attending the Bastille Day Military Parade on Friday.

The French fighters who led the flypast left a trail of smoke in the red, blue, and white colours of the French flag, bathing the Champs-Elysees in its afterglow.

Drums and trumpets were used by both the French and Indian forces as they marched. Prior to the military march, Macron was greeted by the Guard of Honour.

The French President and PM Modi hugged warmly as they arrived for the Bastille Day parade on the Champs-Élysées in Paris.

Champs-Élysées was decorated with the French Flag's colours.

The 25th anniversary of the two nations' strategic cooperation falls this year as well.

The Bastille Day Parade is the highlight of celebrations of the day that marks the anniversary of the storming of the Bastille prison, an ancient royal fortress in 1789 during the French Revolution.

This year the Bastille Day Parade had 6,300 soldiers in various marching contingents. This included a tri-services contingent of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force. The Indian Army was represented by the Punjab Regiment. The troops of the Regiment have participated in both World Wars, having been awarded 18 Battle and Theatre Honours in the first war.

The Punjab Regiment participated in an offensive near Neuve Chapelle in France in September 1915 during World War One. The regiment also won 16 Battle Honours and 14 Theatre Honours in the Second World War.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defence, in a press release, stated, "The Indian Army contingent comprising of 77 marching personnel and 38 members of the Band is being led by Captain Aman Jagtap. Indian Navy contingent is being led by Commander Vrat Baghel and the Indian Air Force contingent is by Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy. The Rafale fighter jets of the Indian Air Force will also form part of the flypast during the parade."

It added, "The Army contingent is being represented by the Punjab Regiment which is one of the oldest Regiments of the Indian Army. The troops of the Regiment have participated in both the World Wars as well as the post-independence operations."