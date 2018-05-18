Texas school shooting: 8 killed, several injured in Santa Fe; suspect in custody

A gunman walked into an art classroom and went on a shooting rampage in Santa Fe High School early Friday morning, killing at least 8 people, Houston area media and CNN are reporting. At this time, around half past 11 am EST, parents are still dealing with the worst time after any shooting - trying to figure out where their children are and whether they are alive.

BREAKING: A suspect is in custody after a shooting at Sante Fe High School in Texas pic.twitter.com/oAc8jcY71B — NowThis (@nowthisnews) May 18, 2018

School shooting in Texas. Early reports not looking good. God bless all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2018

Television station KHOU and the Houston Chronicle are citing unnamed federal, county and police officials following the shooting early Friday at Santa Fe High School, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of Houston. Wire services have still not confirmed reports of fatalities.

The school district has confirmed an unspecified number of injuries but is not immediately releasing further details. Assistant Principal Cris Richardson says a suspect "has been arrested and secured."

School officials say law enforcement officers are working to secure the building "and initiate all emergency management protocols to release and move students to another location."

Students are being transported to another location to reunite with their parents. Teachers yelled out to students to run to a nearby gas station, students who escaped told news networks.

One student told Houston television station KTRK that a gunman came into her first-period class and started shooting. The student says she saw one girl with a bloody leg as the class evacuated.