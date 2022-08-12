Salman Rushdie attack: Neil Gaiman, JK Rowling, Boris Johnson among others express shock and horror

British author Salman Rushdie was attacked Friday as he was about to give a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution, western New York

British author Salman Rushdie was attacked Friday as he was about to give a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution, western New York. According to an eyewitness, a man rushed to the stage and attacked Rushdie as he was being introduced to give a talk on artistic freedom.

The response to the attack has been widespread outrage and anger. Fellow authors and friends have been posting messages of support to Rushdie. Let's take a look at a few:

Stephen King

I hope Salman Rushdie is okay. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 12, 2022

Neil Gaiman

I'm shocked and distressed to see my friend @SalmanRushdie has been attacked before a talk. He's a good man and a brilliant one and I hope he's okay. https://t.co/URkHxLGE7o — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) August 12, 2022

JK Rowling

Feeling very sick right now. Let him be ok. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 12, 2022

Taslima Nasrin

I just learned that Salman Rushdie was attacked in New York. I am really shocked. I never thought it would happen. He has been living in the West, and he has been protected since 1989. If he is attacked, anyone who is critical of Islam can be attacked. I am worried. — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) August 12, 2022

Javed Akhtar

I condemn the barbaric attack on Salman Rushdie by some fanatic . I hope that NY police and the court will take the strongest action possible against the attacker . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) August 12, 2022

Nigella Lawson

Such shocking news of Salman Rushdie having been stabbed. This is horrific. Am distraught. Please, please let him be ok — Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) August 12, 2022

Rishi Sunak

Shocked to hear of the attack on Salman Rushdie in New York. A champion of free speech and artistic freedom. He’s in our thoughts tonight. — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) August 12, 2022

Kwasi Kwarteng

Horrified to learn Salaman Rushdie has been attacked in the US. Freedom of expression - in speech and in writing - is the foundation of a democratic society and must be cherished. As Rushdie said, we should protect writers as much as writing. I sincerely hope he recovers. — Kwasi Kwarteng (@KwasiKwarteng) August 12, 2022

The Booker Prizes

We are deeply shocked to hear of the brutal and unprovoked attack on Sir Salman Rushdie in New York State today. We condemn the senseless actions of his attacker and send our thoughts and best wishes to Salman. — The Booker Prizes (@TheBookerPrizes) August 12, 2022

Pen America

–@SuzanneNossel, CEO of PEN America, issued the following statement in response to the attack on author @SalmanRushdie: “PEN America is reeling from shock and horror at word of a brutal, premeditated attack on our former President and stalwart ally, Salman Rushdie, who was... — PEN America (@PENamerica) August 12, 2022

Boris Johnson

Appalled that Sir Salman Rushdie has been stabbed while exercising a right we should never cease to defend. Right now my thoughts are with his loved ones. We are all hoping he is okay. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) August 12, 2022

Masih Alinejad

You can kill us but you cannot kill the idea of writing & fighting for our dignity.

I condemn the barbaric attack on Salman Rushdie.

After surviving a kidnapping and an assassination plot in New York, I won’t feel safe on US soil until the US take strong action against terror. pic.twitter.com/AGEwlxWFxQ — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) August 12, 2022

With input from agencies

Also read

Satanic Verses author Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York

Salman Rushdie alive, New York state governor Kathy Hochul confirms

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.