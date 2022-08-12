World

Salman Rushdie attack: Neil Gaiman, JK Rowling, Boris Johnson among others express shock and horror

British author Salman Rushdie was attacked Friday as he was about to give a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution, western New York

FP Staff August 12, 2022 23:44:57 IST
File image of British author Salman Rushdie. AP

British author Salman Rushdie was attacked Friday as he was about to give a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution, western New York. According to an eyewitness, a man rushed to the stage  and attacked Rushdie as he was being introduced to give a talk on artistic freedom.

The response to the attack has been widespread outrage and anger. Fellow authors and friends have been posting messages of support to Rushdie. Let's take a look at a few:

Stephen King

Neil Gaiman

JK Rowling

Taslima Nasrin

Javed Akhtar

Nigella Lawson

Rishi Sunak

Kwasi Kwarteng

The Booker Prizes

Pen America

Boris Johnson

Masih Alinejad

With input from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

