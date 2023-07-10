Sacked BBC presenter who paid teenager for 'nudes' tried to shut down the young person as scandal broke

The BBC news anchor, was accused of paying a teenager a hefty sum of money for ‘nudes’ and indirectly funding the teenager’s cocaine habit reportedly made two “panicked” calls to the young person after the story broke last on Sunday.

According to report, published in The Sun, the unknown male presenter who is said to be a “household name” – called the young person to ask “What have you done?”.

He then allegedly asked the young person to speak to their mother and urge her to stop the investigation, the paper added.

The mother of the now-20-year-old also claimed she was “upset” by the wording of a BBC statement, and that no one from the broadcaster initially got in touch with her when she raised a complaint in May.

Meanwhile, the British government called on the BBC to urgently investigate allegations that one of its presenters paid a teenage girl over £35,000 ($45,000) for sexually explicit images.

According to reports, Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer spoke to BBC chief Tim Davie about the claims on Sunday.

In a statement after the meeting, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) emphasized the importance of the BBC, as a publicly funded broadcaster, conducting a prompt and sensitive investigation into the allegations.

Later in the afternoon, Frazer discussed the allegations with Davie during a phone call. She took to Twitter to share that Davie had assured her that the BBC is swiftly and sensitively investigating the matter.

The BBC has a history of failing to address cases of child sexual abuse involving its stars. Jimmy Savile, Stuart Hall, and Rolf Harris were all found guilty of abusing children while working for the broadcaster.

Hall and Harris served prison sentences for indecent assault. Savile’s alleged crimes, which spanned over five decades and affected up to 450 victims, came to light after his death in 2011.

According to the alleged victim’s mother, the presenter began exchanging messages with her daughter in 2020 when she was 17 years old. Over the course of three years, the presenter reportedly sent the teenager over £35,000 in exchange for explicit “performances,” as disclosed by the mother to The Sun, the publication that broke the story on Friday.

The money continued to flow as the teenager developed a crack cocaine addiction. The mother claimed to have seen evidence of video calls between the presenter and her daughter, where the TV star was seen in his underwear at his home. The mother initially approached the BBC with her allegations in May, and the presenter was suspended from the airwaves last week, according to The Sun.

“I used to enjoy watching him on TV, so it was shocking to see a picture of him sitting on a sofa in his house in his underwear. I recognized him immediately,” the mother stated to the newspaper.

Prominent BBC personalities Jeremy Vine, Rylan Clark, Gary Lineker, and Nicky Campbell have all publicly denied being the presenter in question.

The broadcaster’s response to the allegations has been relatively restrained. On Saturday, they stated, “We take any allegations very seriously, and we have established procedures to address them proactively.”

This statement from the BBC sparked outrage in Parliament. Rachel Reeves, the Labour Party Shadow Chancellor, demanded that the corporation take action to address the situation and provide more transparency about what has transpired and their efforts to rectify it.

It remains unclear whether the BBC has contacted the police regarding these allegations.