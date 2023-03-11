Rwanda genocide trial stopped after main suspect Félicien Kabuga believed to have dementia

Rwanda: The Hague has suspended the prosecution of a man who is thought to have funded the 1994 genocide in Rwanda.

After 26 years of eluding capture, 90-year-old Félicien Kabuga was about to go on trial, but his attorneys claim he is not competent to stand trial due to dementia.

His heath was examined, and the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals approved of a break.

According to allegations, he provided funding for ethnic Hutu groups that killed about 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus.

The murders happened over just 100 days.

He is said to have purchased machetes for the Hutu death squads with the substantial fortune he amassed from the 1970s tea commerce.

The affluent businessman is also charged with using his radio station to incite Hutus to murder rival Tutsis and igniting the genocide by airing hate speech.

He has refuted every accusation.

In 2020, Mr. Kabuga was taken into custody after years of evading capture. He was located by French detectives in a Paris apartment where he had been residing under an assumed name.

Genocide survivors have previously voiced concern that if Mr. Kabuga passes away without going on trial at the ICC, which was already anticipated to take years, justice may not have been served.

