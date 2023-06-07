Rwanda genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga 'unfit' for trial, concludes UN court

A United Nations court has concluded that the elderly Rwandan genocide defendant Felicien Kabuga is incompetent to face trial, instead recommending an “alternative” judicial procedure that would not result in a conviction.

The Hague-based International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals said in an order late Tuesday that it “finds… Mr Felicien Kabuga is unfit to participate meaningfully in his trial and is very unlikely to regain fitness in the future”.

Instead of halting the trial, the judges said they would set up an “alternative finding procedure that resembles a trial as closely as possible, but without the possibility of a conviction”.

It was not immediately clear what form such proceedings will take or what will happen to Kabuga who is in the court’s detention centre in The Hague.

This would “ensure respect for his rights” at the same time as achieving the goals of the court, they said.

A dissenting opinion was issued by one of the judges.

Kabuga, 90, went on trial in September, with prosecutors accusing him of establishing hate media that encouraged ethnic Hutus to kill rival Tutsis and supplied death squads with machetes.

At the outset of his trial, the businessman refused to attend in court or appear remotely, and he has since observed proceedings by video-link from a wheelchair at the court’s detention centre.

In March, the court postponed the trial due to health concerns.

Kabuga was apprehended in Paris in 2020 after decades on the run and sent to The Hague for trial.

He has pleaded not guilty to charges of being involved in an infamous Hutu radical radio station urging people to kill Tutsi “cockroaches” during the 1994 slaughter in which 800,000 people died.

He also denied having supplied machetes to the homicidal Interahamwe Hutu group.

The former businessman and radio station owner was one of the final suspects pursued by the tribunal investigating the 1994 genocide, in which governing Hutu majority extremists slaughtered more than 800,000 minority Tutsis and Hutu moderates in 100 days.

Fulgence Kayishema, another suspect, appeared in court in the South African city of Cape Town in May after being apprehended after 22 years on the run.

