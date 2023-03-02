Russia’s Sergey Lavrov lauds India’s role in attempting to bring about peace amid Ukraine conflict

New Delhi: Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday described India as a “highly responsible” nation and lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for presenting a balanced position as the president of the G20 during the grouping’s Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

The Russian foreign minister emphasised the friendly relationship between Russia and India, which he described as a “privileged strategic partnership”. He further elaborated the exponential rise in the deepening of relations between the two countries over the past 70 years and applauded India’s responsible stance on global issues specifically the conflict in Ukraine.

“As for assistance in resolving the (Ukraine) crisis, we have never refused to listen to serious suggestions that are made out of the sincere willingness to find a political resolution,” Lavrov said on the sidelines of the G20 meeting pointing out India’s role in bringing about peace amid the Ukraine crisis.

India, so far has refrained from openly criticising Russia on its invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.

On India’s role in batting for peace amid the Ukraine crisis, Lavrov said that Russia has publicly stated that it has never refused to listen to serious suggestions made out of a sincere willingness to find a political resolution. He also criticized the West for promoting its interests without considering the interests of the global community and continuing its neo-colonial habits.

“We appreciate highly the responsible and worthy of great power stance that India is taking globally on all the key matters of the global agenda,” he added

Lavrov also acknowledged that Russia has tried to resolve the conflict on many occasions and has never refused to listen to suggestions to find a political resolution. He reminded the gathering that he did not recall any of the Western nations talking to Ukraine to convince that country to start negotiations. “The West has encouraged Ukraine to continue the war,” he pointed out.

