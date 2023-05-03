Russia’s neighbour Finland ready to welcome US bases, claims report

New Delhi: Russia’s neighbour Finland and the United States are allegedly holding talks on a Defence Cooperation Agreement (DCA) that would allow US troops to freely deploy to the newly-admitted NATO state, according to a report.

According to a Russia Today report, citing Helsingin Sanomat (HS) newspaper, Mikael Antell, who serves as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ deputy director-general for political affairs, is leading the bilateral negotiations for Finland and that the latest round of discussions took place in the Finnish capital last week.

Antell reportedly told Helsingin Sanomat (HS) newspaper that the agreement is meant to augment Finland’s current NATO membership, which it was granted in April, and to solidify the country’s deterrent and defence capabilities through US presence and advance stationing of defence equipment.

“The most important thing is that the agreement enables smooth cooperation with the United States in all security situations and also at short notice,” he was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

He said that the agreement would allow for the admission and stay of US forces, the storage of supplies in advance, and potential infrastructure developments thanks to the funds provided to the Pentagon by the US congress.

Although the agreement might open up investment opportunities in Finland, Antell noted that it was “too early to speculate” on specific investments. He did, however, make the suggestion that this might resemble the funding of a centre for F-35 fighter jet maintenance.

The senior diplomat also stressed that the US is not currently aiming for a permanent presence in the country, but is seeking to operate on the principle of rotation, as in moving troops in and out for various durations.

It was also noted that the pact does not cover nuclear weapons.

According to the newspaper, the official-level negotiations between Finland and the US are expected to run into next year, after which a draft of the agreement will undergo parliamentary considerations.

Similar DCAs with Denmark, Sweden

The US is currently pursuing similar DCAs with Denmark and Sweden.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price stated back in January that such agreements would “deepen” Washington’s security partnership with these countries and “strengthen transatlantic security.”

A perceived danger from Russia as a result of its military action in Ukraine spurred Sweden and Finland to reject their long-standing neutrality and submit applications to join the US-led military bloc in May.

On April 4, Finland officially became the 31st member of NATO, but Turkey and Hungary continue to block Sweden’s entry due to concerns about national security.

With inputs from agencies

