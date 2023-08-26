Russia’s military ties with Iran will withstand geopolitical pressure: Sergei Ryabkov
The US is pressing Iran to stop selling the armed drones, which Russia is using in the war in Ukraine. Russia began using the Iranian-made Shahed drones to attack deep inside Ukraine last year
Russia’s military cooperation with Iran will not succumb to geopolitical pressure, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said, following reports that Washington has asked Teheran to stop selling drones to Moscow.
“There are no changes, and cooperation with Iran will continue,” Ryabkov said, according to a report on Saturday from Russian state news agency RIA. “We are independent states and do not succumb to the dictates of the United States and its satellites.”
The US is pressing Iran to stop selling the armed drones, which Russia is using in the war in Ukraine, the Financial Times reported earlier this month, citing an Iranian official and another person familiar with the talks.
Related Articles
Russia began using the Iranian-made Shahed drones to attack deep inside Ukraine last year.
The so-called kamikaze unmanned drones do not need a runway to launch and explode on impact. Iran has acknowledged sending drones to Russia but said in the past they were sent before Russia’s February 2022 invasion in Ukraine.
Moscow has denied its forces used Iranian drones in Ukraine.
A White House official said in June that Iran had transferred several hundred drones to Russia since August 2022.
also read
Moscow claims four Ukrainian fighters trying to cross into Russian border killed
Earlier, during an attempt by a Ukrainian 'sabotage and reconnaissance group' to infiltrate the borderline Starodubsky District in the Bryansk Region, a worker at an agricultural enterprise was injured
Dutch brewer Heineken exits Russia, stares at whopping $320 million in losses
Heineken pledged last year to quit Russia, but drew criticism earlier this year after a Dutch investigative website reported that it was continuing its Russian sales. After the sale, all remaining assets including seven breweries in Russia will transfer to the new owners, Heineken said
Ukraine's President Zelenskiyy confident Russia will lose war
Russia warned that a decision by Denmark and the Netherlands to donate F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine would only escalate the conflict. Ukraine said the jets would help end Russia's invasion