Russia's Luna-25 spacecraft has crashed into the moon: Reports

Russia’s Luna-25 spacecraft has reportedly met with a crash landing on the moon’s surface, as confirmed by both the Russian space agency Roscosmos and Germany’s DW News. The incident marks a significant setback in Russia’s lunar exploration efforts and has drawn attention from the global space community.

According to information released by Roscosmos, the Luna-25 spacecraft, which was part of Russia’s ambitious lunar exploration program, experienced difficulties during its descent to the moon’s surface. These issues eventually led to an unfortunate crash landing, preventing the craft from achieving its intended mission objectives.

The primary objective of the Luna-25 mission was to meticulously investigate the elemental structure of the lunar surface, alongside the constituents of its tenuous atmospheric envelope, encompassing plasma and particulate matter. This comprehensive endeavour is slated to span a duration of one year. A pivotal aspiration of this mission involves the systematic exploration of sublunar strata to ascertain the presence of water ice, a substance of pronounced interest.

The Luna-25 marks Russia’s big return to lunar missions, the first since the days of Luna-24 back in 1976. Luna-25 had a fiery lift-off on August 11 from Russia’s Vostochny Cosmodrome, situated way out in the eastern Amur Region.