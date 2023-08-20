Russia's Luna-25 spacecraft has crashed into the moon: Reports
The incident marks a significant setback in Russia's lunar exploration efforts and has drawn attention from the global space community
Russia’s Luna-25 spacecraft has reportedly met with a crash landing on the moon’s surface, as confirmed by both the Russian space agency Roscosmos and Germany’s DW News. The incident marks a significant setback in Russia’s lunar exploration efforts and has drawn attention from the global space community.
According to information released by Roscosmos, the Luna-25 spacecraft, which was part of Russia’s ambitious lunar exploration program, experienced difficulties during its descent to the moon’s surface. These issues eventually led to an unfortunate crash landing, preventing the craft from achieving its intended mission objectives.
The primary objective of the Luna-25 mission was to meticulously investigate the elemental structure of the lunar surface, alongside the constituents of its tenuous atmospheric envelope, encompassing plasma and particulate matter. This comprehensive endeavour is slated to span a duration of one year. A pivotal aspiration of this mission involves the systematic exploration of sublunar strata to ascertain the presence of water ice, a substance of pronounced interest.
Related Articles
The Luna-25 marks Russia’s big return to lunar missions, the first since the days of Luna-24 back in 1976. Luna-25 had a fiery lift-off on August 11 from Russia’s Vostochny Cosmodrome, situated way out in the eastern Amur Region.
also read
Race to the Moon: Why Chandrayaan-3’s journey has been longer than Luna-25
Launched on 14 July, Chandrayaan-3 entered Moon's orbit on 5 August. On the other hand, Luna-25 lifted off on 11 August and reached the lunar orbit around five days later. While Russia’s mission took a direct trajectory to Earth’s only natural satellite, India’s spacecraft went on a circuitous route
Closing The Gap: Russia's Luna 25 enters moon orbit, likely to beat Chandrayaan-3 to the Moon
Russia's Roscosmos has successfully placed the Luna-25 space craft on its planned orbit of the moon. The Luna-25 reached its lunar orbit, in a record 5 days, and will soon start making its way to the lunar surface for a soft landing
Russia to evacuate village for launch of first lunar lander mission in half century
The Luna-25 lunar lander, Russia's first since 1976, will be launched from the Vostochny Cosmodrome, some 3,450 miles (5,550 km) east of Moscow, according to Russia's Roscosmos space agency.