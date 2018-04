MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will hold talks with Staffan de Mistura, the United Nation's Syria peace envoy, on Friday, the RIA news agency reported, citing the foreign ministry.

"I confirm that these talks are planned for Friday," foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Catherine Evans)

