Russia's Lavrov discusses Syria, Ukraine with U.S. counterpart: foreign ministry

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his U.S. counterpart Mike Pompeo spoke by phone on Wednesday and discussed the conflicts in Syria and Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
Lavrov and Pompeo agreed on the need to overcome differences in relations between Moscow and Washington, the ministry said.
(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
Updated Date: May 31, 2018 00:07 AM