Russia's foreign ministry summons Swiss envoy over spying claim

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Tuesday it had summoned Yves Rossier, Switzerland's ambassador to Moscow, for an explanation over Swiss accusations of alleged Russian spying.

Switzerland this week demanded that Russia cease spying activities on its territory after two suspected espionage cases came to light.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by John Stonestreet)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.