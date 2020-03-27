Russia's atomic agency keeps building abroad despite coronavirus outbreak

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's Rosatom is continuing the construction of nuclear stations abroad despite the global coronavirus outbreak, the state atomic agency's head Alexei Likhachev said on Thursday.

The company has introduced the "strictest possible measures to ensure the safety of its Russian personnel" at the construction sites, Likhachev said in a statement.

(Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Editing by Jan Harvey)

