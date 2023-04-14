Russians out to hunt pro-Ukraine war blogger as he called Putin 'doormat' 'too soft'

Blogger who supported Russia’s invasion but called Putin ‘too soft’ on Ukraine faces persecution

Moscow: A well-known Russian blogger who said that Vladimir Putin is losing the war with Ukraine because he is going ‘too soft’ on them may be prosecuted for “discrediting” the army.

Igor Girkin, who has hundreds of thousands of online followers, is undoubtedly one of those public personalities in Russia who have been out rightly applauding Ukraine invasion.

He was among the first to enter Ukraine in 2014 as a former intelligence officer and rebel commander. Last year, a Dutch court found him guilty of killing over 300 passengers on flight MH17.

Local reports in Moscow now reveal that he is being charged with “discrediting the Russian armed forces,” a crime typically hurled at anti-war protestors that, if done twice, carries a fine or prison term.

According to multiple Russian media sites citing anonymous police officials, the authorities reportedly opened a preliminary inquiry into Girkin on Friday following a complaint from a Moscow-based individual.

According to a woman named Tatyana who claimed to have viewed Girkin’s internet show on March 20 and felt his comments to be offensive to the Russian army, police in St. Petersburg were contacted earlier this week by Tatyana.

Girkin claimed Putin “acted like a doormat, not the president of a country with a millennia-long history” during the hour-long presentation that day, and that he missed the opportunity to seize Kharkhiv and Odessa in 2014 “practically without a single shot.”

He is well-known for his extreme views that essentially deny Ukraine’s very existence and advocate that it should be a part of the Russian state, a stance too radical even for the Kremlin, and he has a sizable internet following among Russia’s imperialist, Right-wing activists.

Girkin, however, has also utilised his online platform to expose the carelessness, corruption, and poor management in the Russian army.

Known for calling Sergei Shoigu, Russia’s defence minister, a “cardboard marshal,” he has been harsh in his criticism of the country’s military leadership.

Tatyana corroborated her allegation when Mash called her, noting that she is a member of the police.

Girkin is accused of possibly embezzling money that he has been raising to support Russian soldiers in Ukraine, according to the lawsuit.

Girkin denied the allegations and said that he had not received any formal charges.

He declared on Friday that he would continue to speak up and carry out his previous actions regardless of what the government did next.

“They won’t frighten me,” I said.

