Russian Transport Ministry claims strikes on Kerch Bridge has left rail bridge unharmed

After an attack on the Kerch Bridge that bridges the gap between the annexed Crimean Peninsula and the Russian mainland, reportedly left the Russian side crippling for supplies, the transport ministry claimed that the strikes have not damaged the rail bridge at all.

According to the Institute of War (ISW), footage from the aftermath of the strike shows that one stretch of the Kerch Strait Bridge had completely collapsed while the other stretch suffered damages but remained intact.

The bridge was closed during the wee hours of Monday after explosions killed two people and injured a child while leaving the bridge severely damaged.

Following the 17 July attack, authorities from the Russian occupation rerouted heavy civilian traffic from Crimea to Russia via the occupied part of southern Russia.

Authorities from the Russian occupation have rerouted traffic from Crimea to Russia via the occupied part of southern Ukraine while sources reported extensive traffic jams in Crimea’s Dzhankoy Raion and occupied Kherson Oblast towards Melitopol.

The traffic was exacerbated by Russian tourists fleeing Crimea.

Vladimir Putin vows to retaliate

Russian President Vladimir Putin has vowed to retaliate against the “terrorist” attack on the Kerch Bridge that virtually suspended most communication between Crimea and Russia.

“There will be a response from Russia to the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge. The Ministry of Defense is preparing relevant proposals,” Putin said.

He added, “I would like to repeat that what happened is another terrorist act of the (Kyiv) regime.”

Russian media publish a video of now the Kerch Bridge looks now. pic.twitter.com/TaO6RVnElA — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) July 17, 2023

The Russian transport ministry said that an investigation is underway to determine the extent of the damage.

Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said that the bridge will be repaired by 1 November while normal traffic will resume from 15 September.

Ukraine claims responsibility for attack

According to CNN, a Ukrainian security official claimed Kyiv’s responsibility for blowing up the Kerch Bridge.

A source from Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) said that the attack was carried out in a joint operation by SBU and the country’s naval office.