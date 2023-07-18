Russian Transport Ministry claims strikes on Kerch Bridge has left rail bridge unharmed
Authorities from the Russian occupation have rerouted traffic from Crimea to Russia via the occupied part of southern Ukraine while sources reported extensive traffic jams in Crimea’s Dzhankoy Raion and occupied Kherson Oblast towards Melitopol
After an attack on the Kerch Bridge that bridges the gap between the annexed Crimean Peninsula and the Russian mainland, reportedly left the Russian side crippling for supplies, the transport ministry claimed that the strikes have not damaged the rail bridge at all.
According to the Institute of War (ISW), footage from the aftermath of the strike shows that one stretch of the Kerch Strait Bridge had completely collapsed while the other stretch suffered damages but remained intact.
The bridge was closed during the wee hours of Monday after explosions killed two people and injured a child while leaving the bridge severely damaged.
NEW: The July 17 attack on the #KerchBridge will likely have significant & sustained impacts on #Russian logistics as traffic from tourism to occupied #Crimea jams Russian logistics to southern #Ukraine in the midst of the #Ukrainian counteroffensive.https://t.co/CvbtfWoPnr pic.twitter.com/7HsAQGb7wU
Related Articles
— ISW (@TheStudyofWar) July 18, 2023
Following the 17 July attack, authorities from the Russian occupation rerouted heavy civilian traffic from Crimea to Russia via the occupied part of southern Russia.
Authorities from the Russian occupation have rerouted traffic from Crimea to Russia via the occupied part of southern Ukraine while sources reported extensive traffic jams in Crimea’s Dzhankoy Raion and occupied Kherson Oblast towards Melitopol.
The traffic was exacerbated by Russian tourists fleeing Crimea.
Vladimir Putin vows to retaliate
Russian President Vladimir Putin has vowed to retaliate against the “terrorist” attack on the Kerch Bridge that virtually suspended most communication between Crimea and Russia.
“There will be a response from Russia to the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge. The Ministry of Defense is preparing relevant proposals,” Putin said.
He added, “I would like to repeat that what happened is another terrorist act of the (Kyiv) regime.”
Russian media publish a video of now the Kerch Bridge looks now. pic.twitter.com/TaO6RVnElA
— Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) July 17, 2023
The Russian transport ministry said that an investigation is underway to determine the extent of the damage.
Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said that the bridge will be repaired by 1 November while normal traffic will resume from 15 September.
Ukraine claims responsibility for attack
According to CNN, a Ukrainian security official claimed Kyiv’s responsibility for blowing up the Kerch Bridge.
A source from Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) said that the attack was carried out in a joint operation by SBU and the country’s naval office.
also read
War in our time? The Russian bear is growling, and ready
The Ukraine conflict seems to have reached stasis point, with Russian forces entrenched in the east and aid pouring in for the Zelenskyy regime. The phoney phase is about to end, however, and war on a scale not seen since 1945 seems ready to begin
Winter is coming: Prospects of Russia-Ukraine conflict in cold and divided Europe
The impact of winter on the war is not only within the war zone or Ukraine but also throughout Europe. Large parts of Ukraine are already facing multiple problems including damaged housing and lack of electricity. Winters would make it worse
Explained: The missile strikes on Ukrainian cities and bombing of Crimean bridge
While no one has claimed responsibility for damaging the Kerch Bridge, which is important to Russia strategically as a military supply line to its forces in Ukraine, and symbolically as an emblem of its claims on Crimea, President Vladimir Putin has called it a ‘terrorist act’