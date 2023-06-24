Russian state now facing greatest challenge of recent times, says UK

Following what looked to be a drive-by Wagner Group mercenary soldiers towards Moscow, Britain’s defence minister stated on Saturday that the Russian state was facing its largest security threat in recent years.

In an extraordinary broadcast address on Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared that the Wagner Group’s “armed mutiny” constituted treason and that everyone who took up guns against the Russian military would be punished.

“Over the coming hours, the loyalty of Russia’s security forces, and especially the Russian National Guard, will be key to how this crisis plays out,” Britain’s defence ministry said in a regular intelligence update.

“This represents the most significant challenge to the Russian state in recent times,” it added.

Britain said Wagner Group forces had crossed from Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine to Russia in at least two locations, and had “almost certainly” occupied key security sites in Rostov-on-Don, including the headquarters which runs Russian military operations in Ukraine.

“Further Wagner units are moving north through Voronezh Oblast, almost certainly aiming to get to Moscow,” Britain said.

“With very limited evidence of fighting between Wagner and Russian security forces, some have likely remained passive, acquiescing to Wagner,” the defence ministry added.

