Russian soldier death rate highest since first week of war, Ukraine

Kyiv: Russian soldiers are dying in greater numbers in Ukraine this month than at any time since the first week of the invasion, according to Ukrainian data.

The Ukrainian data shows 824 Russian soldiers dying per day in February. The Ukrainian military claims 137,780 Russian military deaths since the full-scale invasion began.

Last week, Ukraine’s outgoing Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said they were anticipating a new Russian offensive around February 24.

On Sunday, the head of Russia’s Wagner mercenary force said the group had seized a settlement near the devastated city.

A longtime ally of Putin Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Telegram: “Today, the settlement of Krasna Hora was taken by assault detachments of the Wagner PMC.” Prigozhin also gave his group credit for the offensive on Bakhmut, downplaying the Russian army’s role: “Within a radius of 50 km, plus or minus, there are only Wagner PMC fighters,” he wrote.

Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a video interview released last Friday that it could take 18 months to two years for Russia to fully secure control of Donbas. He added that the war could go on for three years if Moscow decides to capture broader territories east of the Dnieper River.

