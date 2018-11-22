Russian senators recommend changing document on nuclear weapons use: RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A committee of the upper house of the Russian parliament on Wednesday recommended to the National Security Council that it change the rules on the use of nuclear weapons, RIA news agency reported.

The non-binding recommendations relate to a response to a hypothetical use of hypersonic and other non-nuclear strategic weapons against Russia, RIA said.

(Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.