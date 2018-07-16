Russian punk band 'Pussy Riot' says invaded pitch during World Cup final

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian punk band 'Pussy Riot' claimed responsibility for a pitch invasion during the soccer World Cup final in Moscow on Sunday, after four people briefly interrupted the game.

"Hello everyone from the Luzhniki pitch, it's cool here!" they wrote in posts on their Twitter and Facebook accounts almost immediately after the event.

(Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Gareth Jones)

