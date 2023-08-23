Russian Prez Putin, UK’s Cleverly congratulate India on Chandrayaan-3’s successful lunar landing

Russian President Vladimir Putin and UAE Vice President Sheikh Mohammed were among world leaders who congratulated India on Wednesday on the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon, saying the historic event is evidence of India’s impressive progress in the scientific-technological sphere.

President Putin has congratulated India’s President Draupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the successful landing of the Indian space programme Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon near its South Pole, the Kremlin’s press service said.

“Please accept my heartfelt congratulations on the successful landing of India’s Chandrayaan-3 space probe on the Moon near the South Pole. This is a long stride in the exploration of outer space and, of course, evidence of the impressive progress made by India in science and engineering,” Putin said in his message.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated India on becoming the first country to land a spacecraft on the south pole of the Moon.

“Congratulations to our friends in India for the successful landing on the moon. Nations are built through perseverance, India continues to make history,” he said in a message posted on his account on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ also congratulated his Indian counterpart on the success of Chandrayan-3.

“I congratulate Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji and ISRO team of India on successful landing of Chandrayan-3 on the surface of the moon today and the unleashing of a historic achievement in science and space technology,” he said in a post on X.

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly described it as a “historic moment.”

“Congratulations to India for the first ever landing on the moon’s South Pole. An extraordinary achievement by the Indian people,” he said.

Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid congratulated India for creating history.

“India creates history! As a South Asian nation, and neighbour, we are proud of the successful landing of #Chandrayaan3 near the moon’s south pole. This is a success for all of humanity! Opening new avenues for new areas of exploration. Congratulations #India,” he posted on X.

India’s third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar South Pole at 6.04 pm Wednesday after a flawless 41-day voyage.

With this touchdown on the Moon in its second attempt in four years, India has become the fourth country to master the technology of soft-landing on the lunar surface after the US, China and the erstwhile Soviet Union.