Russian President Vladimir Putin won't visit India for G20 summit
The G20 summit will take place on 9 and 10 September at the brand-new, cutting-edge Bharat Mandapam convention venue in Delhi’s Pragati Maidan.
Russian President Vladimir Putin will not visit India to attend the G20 summit that is scheduled in the national capital on September 9 and 10.
“President Vladimir Putin is not planning a trip to the G20 summit in India, which will be held in September. The main emphasis now is a special military operation,” Russian President’s Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov says
The president will not attend the meeting due to the ongoing military operation in Ukraine, Peskov said.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has declared that all public, municipal corporations, private, and schools in the city will be closed from 8 to 10 September in anticipation of the G20 Summit.
