Russian President Putin 'weakened' by Wagner mutiny, says German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

The Wagner mercenary group’s mutiny, according to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, “weakened” Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, although it was unclear what the long-term effects of the uprising would be.

The weekend revolt has raised concerns about Putin’s hold on power as Moscow’s conflict in Ukraine drags on. The insurrection was put to an end when Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin ordered his forces to stop advancing on Moscow.

Scholz stated that the failed uprising “surely [would] have long-term consequences in Russia” in his first lengthy remarks on the subject.

“I do believe that he (Putin) is weakened,” Scholz told public broadcaster ARD.

“It shows that the autocratic structures, the power structures, have cracks and he in no way sits as firmly in the saddle as he always claims,” the German leader said.

“But I don’t want to take part in speculation about how long he’ll stay in office — it could be a long time or short, we don’t know.”

Scholz said Germany and its Western partners would be keeping a close eye on further developments.

“Russia is a nuclear power, it is a very powerful country and that is why we have to watch very carefully when dangerous situations arise,” he said.

‘Goal not regime change’

Scholz reaffirmed Berlin’s support for Ukraine and underlined that there could be no peace negotiations until Moscow withdrew its troops.

“Anything else would legitimise what’s happened,” he said. “And that is why it can’t end up that the war is just frozen there where the line is between the various armies.”

He said it was unclear whether the Wagner mutiny “would make it easier or harder” to end the war.

“That is why it is important for Ukraine to do its part to make it (a resolution) possible — that is what it is trying to do with the current offensive.”

While stressing that “the goal of our support for Ukraine is not regime change in Russia,” Scholz added that Western countries were “supporting Ukraine so it can defend itself.”

Germany, formerly regarded as reluctant to provide arms, is now Ukraine’s second-largest military aid donor behind the United States.

When questioned afterwards about the possible threats Wagner forces in Belarus presented, Scholz stated that NATO would be closely observing developments.

“Private armies are always threatening, even for the countries that maintain them — Russia has now seen that,” he told reporters.

Calling it a “situation that we are watching with great concern”, Scholz said nevertheless that NATO was prepared to “defend every centimetre of its territory”.

“At the same time, I am not currently expecting a change in the situation,” he said.

Following the rebellion, Putin ordered Wagner to lose its heavy weaponry, and its fighters to either join the regular armed forces or accept exile in Belarus.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.