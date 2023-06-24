Russian President Putin aiming for 'long-lasting war' in Ukraine, says French President Emmanuel Macron

According to French President Emmanuel Macron, Russian President Vladimir Putin is aiming for a “long-lasting war” in Ukraine and feels time is on his side.

In an interview with CNN, he said that Ukraine’s continued counter-offensive will be critical in getting the Kremlin leader to the bargaining table.

“I think the purpose of this counter-offensive is to push the Russians to negotiate and come back at the table at obviously better conditions for the Ukrainians,” Macron said, speaking in English.

Asked if Putin might be ready to accept concessions, Macron replied: “If there is a big change due to the counter-offensive, this is possible.

Putin’s “preference would be definitely a long-lasting war because I think his certainty is that time is playing for Russia,” he added.

Earlier on Friday, Macron accused Russia of being “a destabilising force in Africa”.

The French leader sought to play a role as a mediator between Russia and Ukraine before and in the months after Putin ordered an invasion in February last year.

“I’ve no reasons to call him now,” Macron said during a radio interview on Friday when asked if he would ring Putin again, but he said he would take a call from his Russian counterpart “if he has got something to propose.”

