Russian police give all clear after bomb threats in World Cup city

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian police received multiple bomb threats on Tuesday relating to venues in the World Cup host city of Rostov-on-Don, the press service of the Rostov region said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Police forces made all the necessary checks and no dangerous objects were found", the statement said. "Currently, all the venues are operating normally".

(Reporting by Dmitry Turlion; Writing by Polina Ivanova, editing by G Crosse)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.