Russian pilots die in military helicopter crash in Syria - agencies

May 08, 2018

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Two pilots were killed when a Russian military Ka-52 helicopter crashed in eastern Syria, news agencies reported on Monday citing Russia's defence ministry.

"A Russian military helicopter has crashed while carrying out a planned flight over the eastern regions of Syrian Arab Republic," TASS news agency reported, citing a statement by the defence ministry.

On May 3, a Russian Su-30SM fighter jet crashed in Syria shortly after take-off, killing both of its crew members.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin)

Updated Date: May 08, 2018 04:05 AM

