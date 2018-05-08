Russian pilots die in military helicopter crash in Syria - agencies

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Two pilots were killed when a Russian military Ka-52 helicopter crashed in eastern Syria, news agencies reported on Monday citing Russia's defence ministry.

"A Russian military helicopter has crashed while carrying out a planned flight over the eastern regions of Syrian Arab Republic," TASS news agency reported, citing a statement by the defence ministry.

On May 3, a Russian Su-30SM fighter jet crashed in Syria shortly after take-off, killing both of its crew members.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin)

