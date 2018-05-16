You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Russian opposition leader Navalny jailed for 30 days over protest

World Reuters May 16, 2018 00:06:27 IST

Russian opposition leader Navalny jailed for 30 days over protest

By Polina Ivanova

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was sentenced to 30 days in jail by a Moscow court on Tuesday for his role in organising nation-wide protests against President Vladimir Putin on May 5.

Some 1,600 anti-Kremlin activists, including Navalny, were detained during protests held ahead of Putin's inauguration for a fourth term as president.

Navalny had called for demonstrations in more than 90 towns and cities under the slogan "Putin is not our tsar" to protest what he says is Putin's autocratic rule.

Putin, 65, won re-election overwhelmingly in March, extending his grip over Russia for six more years - a tenure of 24 years that would make him Moscow's longest-serving leader since Soviet dictator Josef Stalin.

Navalny, who has been detained and jailed several times for organising similar protests, was barred from running in Russia's presidential election for what he says was a false pretext.

"30 days of arrest for the right to go out on the street of your city and tell the authorities: 'I am not your slave and will never be one. I do not need a new tsar'," Navalny said via his Twitter account after the decision.

He was also sentenced to 15 days in detention on a separate charge of refusing to comply with a police order. This will run concurrently with the first sentence and he should not be in jail for any longer than 30 days.

(Reporting by Polina Ivanova; writing by Maria Kiselyova, Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber and Polina Devitt; Editing by Richard Balmforth)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: May 16, 2018 00:06 AM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film



Top Stories




Cricket Scores