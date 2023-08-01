Russian missiles kill 6 in Zelenskyy's hometown in central Ukraine

Russian ballistic missiles on Monday struck an apartment complex and a university building in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s hometown, resulting in six deaths and 75 injuries.

The devastating blasts trapped numerous residents under rubble, leading to a frantic rescue operation involving more than 350 people, reported The Associated Press.

The missiles caused significant damage to the central city of Kryvyi Rih, with one of them destroying part of an apartment building. Among the deceased were a 10-year-old girl and her mother.

The incident occurred just a day after Zelenskyy made comments seemingly warning of potential attacks within Russia itself. He mentioned that the conflict might return to Russia’s symbolic centers and military bases, raising speculation that the missile strikes might be related to his statements.

In response to the missile strikes, Ukrainian drones reportedly targeted Moscow and its surroundings, resulting in some damage to a skyscraper in the Moscow City business district, which had already been previously targeted. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin confirmed the incident, stating that there were no casualties. However, it remains unclear why the same building was targeted twice in quick succession.

Additionally, in Donetsk, a Ukrainian artillery strike killed two people and injured six others in the regional capital. A bus in Donetsk was also hit multiple times during the day. In the Russian-held part of the Zaporizhzhia region, three people lost their lives, and 15 others were injured when Ukrainian shelling struck a store in the village of Basan, according to the Russia-backed acting regional governor, Yevgeny Balitsky.

