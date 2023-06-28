Russian missile hits Ukraine's Kramatorsk, kills four, including child

At least four people, including a child were killed and several others were injured in a missile strike launched by Russia in the middle of Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday evening, CNN citing local authorities reported.

“We are now working in the city to establish the number of wounded and possibly dead. This is the city centre. These were public eating places crowded with civilians,” Pavlo Kyrylenko, chief of the military administration for the Donetsk area said.

Citing officials, CNN reported that a second missile strike hit a village on the outskirts of the city.

“Russia deliberately targeted crowded areas,” Ihor Klymenko, the minister of internal affairs of Ukraine, stated in Telegram comments.

Soon after the strikes took place, emergency services were at the scene helping the injured.

The Russia-Ukraine war that started on 24 February, 2022, has taken numerous lives and the war continues to escalate between the two nations even now.

Kramatorsk located in Donetsk province, is regarded as a significant city and a potential target for any Russian advancement westward in its quest to capture the entire region.The city has been the target of numerous Russian attacks in the past, including an assault on the railway station in April 2022 that claimed the lives of 63 people.

There have been previous strikes on apartment buildings and civilian sites in Kramatorsk earlier this year.

Russia describes its actions in Ukraine as a “special military operation” since its invasion of the country in February 2022, despite the fact that it denies intentionally targeting civilian sites.

