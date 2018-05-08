You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Russian military helicopter crashes in east Syria, killing both pilots on board; malfunction suspected as cause

World PTI May 08, 2018 14:01:06 IST

Moscow: A Russian helicopter crashed in Syria killing both pilots, Moscow's defence ministry said in a statement carried by news agencies.

Representational image. AFP

Representational image. AFP

"A Russian Ka-52 helicopter crashed while on a routine flight over the eastern regions of the Syrian Arab Republic. Both pilots were killed," the statement said, quoted by the TASS news agency.

It added that the incident "may have been due to a technical malfunction" and that a rescue team recovered the bodies.

The incident is the Russian army's second deadly crash in Syria in less than a week. On 3 May, a Russian fighter jet crashed after taking off from an airbase, killing both pilots. Monday's accident brings Russia's official military losses in Syria to 88.

Russian nationals are also regularly reported to be serving as paid mercenaries in Syria and sometimes killed.

The most recent large military loss acknowledged by Russia came when a transport plane crashed on landing at the Hmeimim airbase in March, killing all 39 people on board.


Updated Date: May 08, 2018 14:01 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






IPL 2018: Struggling Royal Challengers Bangalore take on table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad in must-win clash



Top Stories




Cricket Scores