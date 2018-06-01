You are here:
Russian journalist: pig's blood, make-up artist helped fake his death

World Reuters Jun 01, 2018 00:06:15 IST

KIEV (Reuters) - Arkady Babchenko, the journalist who faked his own death in order to evade what he says was a Russian plot to assassinate him, on Thursday said pig's blood and a make-up artist were used to help stage the incident.

In a joint interview in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev, Babchenko said he was taken away in an ambulance form the scene of his faked murder to a morgue, where he changed clothes and began watching the news.

(Reporting by Olena Vasina and Sergei Karazy; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Updated Date: Jun 01, 2018 00:06 AM

