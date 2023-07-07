Russian jets harass American drones in Syria for second time in 24 hours: US
For the second time in less than 24 hours, Russian aircraft harassed American drones participating in operations against the Islamic State terrorist group in Syria on Thursday, said a US commander
For the second time in less than 24 hours, Russian aircraft harassed American drones participating in operations against the Islamic State terrorist group in Syria on Thursday, said a US commander.
In a statement Air Force Lieutenant General Alexus Grynkewich said,” Moscow’s “military aircraft engaged in unsafe and unprofessional behavior Thursday, 9:30 am local time, while interacting with US MQ-9 drones.
The planes “dropped flares in front of the drones and flew dangerously close, endangering the safety of all aircraft involved,” he added.
Related Articles
The previous day, Grynkewich said Russian jets also dropped flares in front of US MQ-9s, while one pilot turned on their plane’s afterburner in front of a drone.
Earlier this year, the United States said a Russian jet clipped the propeller of a drone operating over the Black Sea, causing it to crash. Moscow denied it was responsible.
With inputs from agencies
also read
Paris attacks victims to file charges against French government for failing to prevent attacks
The victims of the 2015 Paris attacks, intend to file charges against the French government, their lawyer has said.
Emmanuel Macron promises quick implementation of security, anti-corruption and labour laws
The French government plans to pass a bill to make some extraordinary security measures permanent beyond the end of the state of emergency.
Egypt's finding on Russian jet crash conflicts with others
Egypt said on Monday it has not yet found any sign of terrorism in the deadly Oct. 31 crash of a Russian passenger jet in the Sinai desert, a preliminary finding that conflicts with Russian, US and British statements.