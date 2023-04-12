'Russian hackers turn security cameras in Ukrainian coffee shops to watch aid convoys'

Kyiv: A top US security officer claimed that Russian hackers are allegedly acquiring information on aid convoys moving on Ukrainian roads by accessing the private security cameras of coffee shops.

The Russian government and government-backed hackers continue to attack Ukrainian information technology infrastructure as part of their invasion of the nation, according to Rob Joyce, director of cybersecurity at the National Security Agency.

He said one area of concentration is closed-circuit TV cameras used by public and private organisations to monitor their surroundings.

At the Center for International and Strategic Studies in Washington, Joyce stated, “There are ongoing attacks on Ukrainian interests, whether it’s financial, government, personal, or individual business, just trying to be disruptive.”

“There are creative things going on. We are watching the Russian hackers log into public-facing webcams to watch convoys and trains delivering aid,” he said.

“They are also hacking those webcams … And instead of using the town square (cameras) that are available to the internet, they’re looking at the coffee shop security camera and seeing the road they need to see,” he said.

In order to learn more about the weaponry supply chain to Ukraine, Russian hackers are also concentrating their efforts on US logistics transport firms and defence manufacturers, the US official claimed.

He added that the Ukrainian transport agencies are under immense pressure due to the cyber invasion as they fear that aid convoys could be attacked anytime.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.