Russian forces destroy world's biggest cargo plane in Ukraine: All you need to know about Mriya

The world’s largest aircraft, the Antonov An-225, nicknamed ‘Mriya’ (Dream in Ukrainian), was destroyed in the battle of Antonov Airport during the ongoing Russian onslaught on Ukraine, the Ukrainian government said on Sunday.

Seen as a symbol of Ukraine’s aviation capabilities, Mriya was destroyed by “Russian invaders” on an airfield near Kyiv, Ukraine’s official Twitter handle posted on Sunday.

The biggest plane in the world "Mriya" (The Dream) was destroyed by Russian occupants on an airfield near Kyiv. We will rebuild the plane. We will fulfill our dream of a strong, free, and democratic Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/Gy6DN8E1VR — Ukraine / Україна (@Ukraine) February 27, 2022

The jet was “under repair and routine maintenance”.

According to the director of Antonov Airlines, one of the engines was dismantled for repairs and the plane wasn’t able to take off that day, although the appropriate commands were given.

Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs also tweeted, “Russia may have destroyed our ‘Mriya’. But they will never be able to destroy our dream of a strong, free and democratic European state”.

This was the world’s largest aircraft, AN-225 ‘Mriya’ (‘Dream’ in Ukrainian). Russia may have destroyed our ‘Mriya’. But they will never be able to destroy our dream of a strong, free and democratic European state. We shall prevail! pic.twitter.com/TdnBFlj3N8 — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) February 27, 2022

The foreign ministry too tweeted that Mriya carries life-saving vaccines and PPE around the globe.

A symbol of hope in the darkest hours of COVID, 🇺🇦’s Mriya (Dream), the world’s largest plane, carried vast quantities of life-saving vaccine and PPE around the globe. It is now destroyed by Russian invaders in its war against Ukraine and the wider world#StopRussianAggression pic.twitter.com/rXMkfO9qWc — MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) February 27, 2022

According to a report by India Today, the aeroplane may have survived the first round of clashes from 24 February to 26. It is likely that Mriya was destroyed during the second phase of battle on Sunday between the Ukrainian and Russian forces.

Here’s everything you need to know about the world’s largest cargo aeroplane:

The Antonov An-225 Mriya aircraft took its first flight on 21 December, 1988.

Designed as a shuttle carrier aircraft for the Soviet space program, the 84-metres long Mriya could carry ultra-heavy and oversized freight weighing up to 250,000 kg internally or 200,000 kg on the upper fuselage at a speed of 850 km per hour.

It held multiple records, including being the heaviest aircraft ever built and having the largest wingspan of any aircraft in operation service. It had the wingspan of almost the length of a cricket stadium.

Initially, two aircrafts were ordered to be built, however, only An-225 was finished.

After the fall of the Soviet Union, Mriya was placed in storage in 1994 for the next seven years. It was restored in 2001 when it was restored and refurbished by Antonov Airlines for oversized cargo.

The giant aeroplane spotted on active duty during the COVID-19 pandemic. The cargo jet was used to carry large consignments of medical supplies as well as industrial material.

It carried 110 tons of COVID-19 kits to Austria, 800 tons of large metal structures and motor industry equipment to Ireland.

On October 20, world's largest cargo aircraft #Antonov #AN225 #Mriya returned to its base Kyiv-Antonov airfield.

In its 20-day mission Mriya made 12 flights, carrying 110 tons of Covid-19 test kits to Austria, 80 tons of large metal structures, motor industry equipment to Ireland pic.twitter.com/eOi1j0IvdL — ДК УкрОборонПром (@ukroboronprom) October 21, 2021

According to Ukroboronprom State Concern, a strategic manufacturer of weapon and military hardware in Ukraine, it will cost over $3 billion and over five years to restore the plane. It also said that Ukraine will make every effort to ensure that the aggressor state pays for these works.

“Russia has hit the Mriya as a symbol of Ukraine’s aviation capabilities. An-225 "Mriya" — avia giant, which holds records for transportation of biggest commercial cargo and longest and heaviest in the history of aviation monoloading, lifting capacity. Unfortunately, these options are lost today, however they will be definitely restored,” it said.

“Our task is to ensure that these costs are covered by the Russian Federation, which has caused intentional damage to Ukraine’s aviation and the air cargo sector,” the industry body added.