Russian energy minister says he met with U.S. Treasury's Mnuchin, discussed sanctions

World Reuters Jun 27, 2018 07:06:44 IST

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday that he met with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and they discussed U.S. sanctions on Russia.

Novak made the comment in a press briefing in Washington on the sidelines of the World Gas Conference. "We met. We discussed energy issues, among other things. We touched upon questions related to sanctions," Novak said.

(Reporting by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Updated Date: Jun 27, 2018 07:06 AM

