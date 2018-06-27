Russian energy minister says he met with U.S. Treasury's Mnuchin, discussed sanctions

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday that he met with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and they discussed U.S. sanctions on Russia.

Novak made the comment in a press briefing in Washington on the sidelines of the World Gas Conference. "We met. We discussed energy issues, among other things. We touched upon questions related to sanctions," Novak said.

(Reporting by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Leslie Adler)

