Russian Embassy in Sweden tweets map showing Crimea as part of Ukraine

The Russian Embassy in Sweden’s Twitter account shared a picture of a map listing gasoline prices. However, the map has now gone viral for reasons that the embassy would not have intended.

The map shows Crimea as part of Ukraine. For the uninitiated, Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula in 2014.

Finally 🇷🇺 MFA sticks to international law.#russia’s embassy in #Sweden published a map in which #Crimea is marked as #Ukraine’s territory.

russia terrorists know that they will be kicked out from the peninsula.Because everything illegal is fragile.

Crimea was, is and will be 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/k4JzvdOXUo — Emine Dzheppar (@EmineDzheppar) January 17, 2023

Among those talking about the tweet is Darth Putin- a parody Twitter account of Russian president Vladimir Putin.

You’ve posted a picture showing Crimea as part of Ukraine. Along with 4 Oblasts we annexed. I am surrounded by idiocy. https://t.co/wsZm1LwrWP — Darth Putin (@DarthPutinKGB) January 18, 2023

In other developments, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that his country would regain control of Crimea.

The remark came as Zelenskyy addressed the World Economic Forum in Davos virtually.

“Our objective is to liberate all of our territories. Crimea is our land, our territory, our sea, and our mountains. Give us your weapons and we will bring our land back,” he said.

With inputs from agencies

