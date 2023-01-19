World

Russian Embassy in Sweden tweets map showing Crimea as part of Ukraine

Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea peninsula in 2014. Meanwhile, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that his country would regain control of Crimea

FP Staff January 19, 2023 16:30:47 IST
The Russian Embassy in Sweden’s Twitter account shared a picture of a map listing gasoline prices. However, the map has now gone viral for reasons that the embassy would not have intended.

The map shows Crimea as part of Ukraine. For the uninitiated, Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula in 2014.

Among those talking about the tweet is Darth Putin- a parody Twitter account of Russian president Vladimir Putin.

In other developments, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that his country would regain control of Crimea.

The remark came as Zelenskyy addressed the World Economic Forum in Davos virtually.

“Our objective is to liberate all of our territories. Crimea is our land, our territory, our sea, and our mountains. Give us your weapons and we will bring our land back,” he said.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: January 19, 2023 17:10:29 IST

