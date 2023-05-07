Russian drone shot down over Kyiv, claims Ukraine amid widespread air raid alerts
The warnings covered the whole of Ukraine, from the capital city of Kyiv and the areas west of it to every region in the east and south to the Kherson region and the Russian-occupied Crimea. According to a Russian official stationed in Crimea, Ukraine sent more than 10 drones over the peninsula
Two-thirds of Ukraine reverberated with air raid alarms for many hours Saturday night into early on Sunday morning.
News agency Reuters quoted Ukrainian officials as saying that multiple drones were shot down by air defence systems, including one that was flying over Kyiv’s airspace.
“During the last air alert, an enemy reconnaissance UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) was detected in the airspace of Kyiv,” the military administration of Kyiv said on the Telegram messaging app.
“The drone was destroyed … Preliminarily, there have been no casualties or destruction.”
Local authorities in a number of Ukrainian regions said that air defence systems had been deployed throughout the course of the previous night, but there was no immediate word early on Sunday on probable casualties or property damage.
