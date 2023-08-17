Russian court fines Google $32,000 for failing to delete videos about the conflict in Ukraine
The move by a magistrate's court follows similar actions in early August against Apple and the Wikimedia Foundation that hosts Wikipedia.
Google has been penalized with a 3-million-ruble ($32,000) fine by a Russian court on Thursday for failing to delete false information related to the Ukraine conflict.
The court found that the YouTube video service, which is owned by Google, was guilty of not deleting videos with incorrect information about the conflict — which Russia characterizes as a “special military operation, according to Russian news reports.
Google was also found guilty of not removing videos that suggested ways of gaining entry to facilities which are not open to minors, news agencies said, without specifying what kind of facilities were involved.
In Russia, a magistrate’s court typically handles administrative violations and low-level criminal cases.
Since sending troops into Ukraine in February 2022, Russia has enacted an array of measures to punish any criticism or questioning of the military campaign.
Some critics have received severe punishments. Opposition figure Vladimir Kara-Murza was sentenced this year to 25 years in prison for treason stemming from speeches he made against Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
