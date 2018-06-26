Russian company seeks to dismiss U.S. charges brought by Mueller

By Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A Russian company accused of helping fund a propaganda operation in Donald Trump's presidential election campaign asked a federal judge on Monday to dismiss charges brought by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, saying Mueller was unlawfully appointed and lacks prosecutorial authority.

Concord Management and Consulting LLC, a firm that prosecutors say is controlled by a businessman dubbed "Putin's cook" in Russian media, alleged in a court filing that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein violated the Appointments Clause of the U.S. Constitution when he hired Mueller in May 2017.

