Russian army launches recruitment drive as Ukraine gears up for counter-offensive

Moscow: Russia has launched an aggressive military recruitment drive as Kyiv gears up for a counter-offensive after months of stalemate in eastern Ukraine, reported AFP.

A new video on Russian social media platforms has gone viral, which shows a taxi driver, a security guard and a fitness coach at work.

According to AFP, the footage released by the Russian defence ministry says, “Did you really dream of being this kind of defender?”

Armed men in full combat gear walking across a battlefield in thick fog can be seen in the footage.

“You’re a real man! Be one!” says the ad, encouraging Russians to sign a contract with the defence ministry.

“Our job is defending the motherland,” reads one of the billboards in Moscow.

This new recruitment video from the Russian Defence Ministry is something else… pic.twitter.com/2Txt67jI2Q — Francis Scarr (@francis_scarr) April 19, 2023

President Vladimir Putin announced last September a “partial” military mobilisation. This was the country’s first since World War II, and it sent shockwaves across the country and prompted tens of thousands to flee.

Unwilling to announce a second mobilisation drive, Moscow has instead opted for a massive PR campaign, hoping to lure Russians with financial incentives.

Various estimates say Moscow could be trying to recruit 400,000 volunteers.

According to AFP, those who sign a contract with the Russian defence ministry are promised a monthly salary of at least 204,000 rubles ($2, 450).

Those who take part in offensives are promised a daily bonus of 8,000 rubles (around $100) and at least 50,000 rubles (around $615) for capturing or destroying enemy weapons and military equipment.

Pyotr Lipka, a 21-year-old student from the southern city of Volgograd, told AFP, “In Russia, this is a good amount to support your family, and even your parents.”

Last year, the authorities admitted embarrassing mistakes in their troop call-up for Ukraine, after some public outrage over students, older or sick people being mistakenly ordered to report for duty.

Earlier this month, Putin approved a controversial bill to create a digital draft system that could stop men from leaving the country.

Kremlin critics say the bill will greatly facilitate mobilising men to fight and clamp down on those avoiding the draft as the assault on Ukraine stretches into a second year.

Political observers say the Kremlin is keen to keep a tight lid on social discontent in Russia as economic troubles mount.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.