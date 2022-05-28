World

Russian army confirms capture of Ukraine's strategic Lyman town

Located in the north of the eastern Donetsk region, Lyman lies on the road to Sloviansk and Kramatorsk, the capital of the Ukrainian-controlled part of the region

Agence France-Presse May 28, 2022 16:56:10 IST
Pro-Russian separatists capture strategic eastern Ukraine town of Lyman, head to key cities still under Kyiv's control. AFP

Moscow: Russia's army confirmed Saturday it had seized the strategic town of Lyman in eastern Ukraine, on the road to two key cities still under Kyiv's control.

"Following the joint actions of the units of the militia of the Donetsk People's Republic and the Russian armed forces, the town of Krasny Liman has been entirely liberated from Ukrainian nationalists," the defence ministry said in a statement, confirming an announcement a day earlier by pro-Moscow separatists.

Krasny Liman, which had a population of around 20,000 people before the hostilities broke out, is the town's old name.

